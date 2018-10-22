Not In The Mood To Cook? Stock Up on Amy’s Homey, Ready-To-Eat Meals

All their recipes are 100% vegetarian, soy-free (except the spinach pizza) and tree nut-free. Their sauces and pasta are all house-made and the dough used is all wheat-based.

They had sent us a giant box full of their ready-to-eat Italian meals. The first thing to catch our attention was the excellent packaging. Inside was Cheese Pizza, Cheddar Jalapeno Swirls, Pesto Swirls, Cheese Pizza Snacks, Cheese Ravioli and mac and cheese, along with a lot of dry ice. We were instructed to immediately refrigerate everything until we plan to eat it.

Our favourite of the lot was the Cheese Pizza, the ravioli and the mac and cheese. But take note, you might find the whole wheat base a little chewy if you too (like us) have a highly used-to-maida palette.