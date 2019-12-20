This Cute Little Cart Is A Treat For All Coffee Lovers!

Twist in the coffee. Cafe Kala is owned by two second year students who are so welcoming. This cute little cart is a treat for coffee lovers. Coffee, milkshakes and espresso few of the many options they have, some of them you might have not heard before but it will be worth giving a try. Ask them and they will suggest you the best for your taste. They have something you have not had before (not in our case at least). To make a good cup of coffee you need some Kala and they definitely have it.