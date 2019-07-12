Bro, You're Awesome: Now, Shop Menswear On LBB

LBB fam, the wait is finally over!

After multiple requests, tireless months of digging out brands and lots of consideration of your taste - we're all set and stoked to announce the launch of our Menswear Collection this summer. Yes, that's right - LBB Shop is now home to groundbreaking accessories & exclusive clothing from Indie brands for bros.

There will be stylish & practical wallets from all kinds of brands, vibrant & spacious travel essentials at every price point, and of course super trendy tees and shirts (t-shirts lol) that you won't find anywhere else.

All you have to do? Keep an eye out for ANYTHING from us - announcements? giveaways? sales? It's a SURPRISE and it's a big one!

We're really excited to see what you think! But for now, stay tuned...