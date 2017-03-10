Unlimited Coffee, Free Wi-Fi & Live Gigs At This Co-Working Space

This place is great way to start your work day and end on a “high” note. Just for INR 99, you can get their day pass and enjoy their space to work from, unlimited refills of coffee and rusks, biscuits to go with; and, of course, every freelancer’s dream – free Wi-Fi. There’s the added bonus of having a No Music Zone, so you can really concentrate.

From meeting zones to quick smoke break spots, this place has it all. They open for business at 9am, so now you have no excuse to not get an early start to the day.