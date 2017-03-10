Don’t want to be stuck at your desk from 9 – 5? Head to Nowhere Terrace Brewpub Café, where you can work and play in equal measure.
Unlimited Coffee, Free Wi-Fi & Live Gigs At This Co-Working Space
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Shortcut
How Was Your Experience?
This place is great way to start your work day and end on a “high” note. Just for INR 99, you can get their day pass and enjoy their space to work from, unlimited refills of coffee and rusks, biscuits to go with; and, of course, every freelancer’s dream – free Wi-Fi. There’s the added bonus of having a No Music Zone, so you can really concentrate.
From meeting zones to quick smoke break spots, this place has it all. They open for business at 9am, so now you have no excuse to not get an early start to the day.
Who Is It For?
Almost-entrepreneurs, freelancers and working folk who can’t stand the thought of being cooped up at their desks all day.
Anything Else?
By the evening your ‘workplace’ is ready for some amazing gigs too! Their menu has a lot to offer and has a variety of salads, soups and pastas.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Comments (0)