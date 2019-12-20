Nowhere Terrace & Brewpub Has A Delicious INR 99 Menu To Fuel Work Mode

In addition to their usual food and drinks menu, Nowhere has a small but super thoughtful menu, that one can order from between 9am – 5pm. Working out of Nowhere costs about INR 99 {for a day pass} and that includes free Wi-Fi, unlimited rusks to dip into your unlimited cups of chai or coffee and as many refills of biscuits your heart desires.

One less reason to miss your office desk, we think.