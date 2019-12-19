Post Work Scenes? This Super Cool Bar In Hauz Khas Serves Amazing Food & Drinks

Nukkad is located at SDA market in Hauz Khas and is pretty near to IIT Delhi. The place is too good at serving food and drinks with great vibes as well. The place is set to be in outdoor sitting and has an indoor sitting with great music playing all the time. Interiors are well furnished with some amazing wall arts and cozy couches and subtle wooden tables. The must-try food is Paneer Tikka, Nachos, Fries, Samosa chaat, Palak Patta chaat with some great drinks such as chapatti Liit, Paan Mojito and Nukkad shikaji. Also, Fun Fact: Visit the place in the evening around 5 or 6 and weekend they have live singers performing as well.