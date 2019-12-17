With Eye- Catching Decor & Cool Vibe, This Cafe Does Yum Fusion Food!

The moment you enter Nukkad, you know you're in for a good time. Spacious outdoor seating and cosy indoors, coupled with a menu that can be described as a fusion of western and desi, Nukkad offers you the weekend getaway feels while being in town. What it is, is a theme cafe which looks like a 'tapri' and tastes like fine dining. While going through their menu you see n number of western dishes which is common for all, but then you get to see Egg Salami Pav, Pav Bhaaji, Bhatti Da Murgh etc which gets your attention. What all we had: Anda Salaami Pav, Mama Rossa Pasta, Chicken Chaat, Fish and Chips, Pav Bhaaji, Paneer Bhurji Momos and a Veg Pizza. In drinks, we had LIIT and Swad ka Chatkara. As you can guess from the list above, it is quite varied and covers multiple cuisines. That's what is the USP of Nukkad. A personal recommendation would be Bhatti Da Murgh and Anda Salami Pav, these two are must-haves. Chicken Chaat is the saviour if you're craving for a hatke dish. Decor and seating: Huge outdoor seating, it's great for kids, couples and smokers. The cosy indoor seating for the times when the weather is unkind. Conclusion: At a time when cafes are having either rooftop seating or decorated indoors, Nukkad is a brilliant and welcome change. Their food is innovative and pleasing for all the sensory organs, do visit it someday, you won't regret it.