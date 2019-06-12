Check Out This Super Cosy Gastrobar In Faridabad

Bars

Catalyst Gastrobar

Faridabad, Haryana
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

SCO 8, Huda Market, Sector 16, Faridabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Super delicious food is certainly a win over at Catalyst Gastrobar. I tried their Adna kebab and I am literally a fan of it now. We also tried a huge pitcher which was just amazing. If you love to try fusion dishes, try their Nawabi Waffle, which has a waffle topped with chicken and korma gravy. Everything is beautifully presented and delicious too. An added advantage of a rooftop and a DJ is certainly the best thing here.

What Could Be Better?

DJ needs a bit of improvement.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids

