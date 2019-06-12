Super delicious food is certainly a win over at Catalyst Gastrobar. I tried their Adna kebab and I am literally a fan of it now. We also tried a huge pitcher which was just amazing. If you love to try fusion dishes, try their Nawabi Waffle, which has a waffle topped with chicken and korma gravy. Everything is beautifully presented and delicious too. An added advantage of a rooftop and a DJ is certainly the best thing here.
Check Out This Super Cosy Gastrobar In Faridabad
Bars
- Nearest Metro Station: Old Faridabad
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
DJ needs a bit of improvement.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids
Also On Catalyst Gastrobar
