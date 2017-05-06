Nuts About You: Badam Milk From Quality Dairy Is A Summer Winner

Food Stores

Quality Dairy and paneer bhandar

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0

18, Aurobindo Market, Bhim Nagri, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome

The right amount of creamy {and no malai, thank god} this badam milk is both light and sweet, and perfect for a hot summer day.

What's My Pro Tip?

Go book shopping in Midland Books while sipping on this delightful drink.

Anything Else?

They also have freshly baked bread and produce including sprouts and mushrooms - so shop away!

