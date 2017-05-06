The right amount of creamy {and no malai, thank god} this badam milk is both light and sweet, and perfect for a hot summer day.
Nuts About You: Badam Milk From Quality Dairy Is A Summer Winner
Food Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Go book shopping in Midland Books while sipping on this delightful drink.
They also have freshly baked bread and produce including sprouts and mushrooms - so shop away!
