The fabric and textile industry just hit jackpot in India with the entry of Nya Nordiska, an international textiles brand, with its influence in Paris, London and Tokyo. Their textiles and fabrics reveal a completely new and fascinating perspective in the sphere of interior design and they’re here in India to spread the influence of their variety further.
This Brand New Decor Store Has Just Set Foot In India And It's Very Classy
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
- Nearest Metro Station: NETAJI SUBHASH PLACE
Spring Is In The Air
They have come out with their brand new spring collection, Streifzuge, which is a word play of the words stripes and exploration. Stripes are slowly catching on this summer as the new design trend we fancy!
According to the designers who have spent a significant amount of time creating beautiful things for Nya Nordiska, stripes are innovatively ‘dissolved’, superimposed, cut and rearranged for their new spring collection.
What’s In Store?
Their new product line basically has a lot of different designs. We initially though only so much could be done with stripes but we were so wrong. They mostly have designs like Picadilly, which the striped double weaves beautifully owes its special appeal to large water coloured polka dots.
The Soho CS resembles a filigree collage on a transparent background.
Ashley, another design for the season spreads shiny foliage motifs onto its diffused background and lastly Metropolitan is an attractive combination of linen woven and metallic shine, which forms a modern interpretation of Art Deco elements.
This brand is definitely for the fancy in you. If you like the European style of living and being, this brand will help you achieve the look for sure.
So We’re Saying…
