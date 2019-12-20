This Brand New Decor Store Has Just Set Foot In India And It's Very Classy

Their new product line basically has a lot of different designs. We initially though only so much could be done with stripes but we were so wrong. They mostly have designs like Picadilly, which the striped double weaves beautifully owes its special appeal to large water coloured polka dots.

The Soho CS resembles a filigree collage on a transparent background.

Ashley, another design for the season spreads shiny foliage motifs onto its diffused background and lastly Metropolitan is an attractive combination of linen woven and metallic shine, which forms a modern interpretation of Art Deco elements.

This brand is definitely for the fancy in you. If you like the European style of living and being, this brand will help you achieve the look for sure.