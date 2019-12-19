A frequently visited spot among West Dilliwalas, Oberoi Biryani has been in existence for decades, and retains customers with well-portioned plates of biryani and bowls of brain curry.
Oberoi Biryani: Your Pit Stop For Platefuls Of Biryani
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAROL BAGH
Shortcut
Spice Spice Baby
We hear only good things about the biryani. Orange and white rice loaded with masala, served with a thick gravy and onions. The portions are incredibly value-for-money. Half a plate of biryani {INR 160} is usually enough for two people, unless you haven’t eaten all day.
The Chicken is the most popular pick here, followed closely by the mutton. We wouldn’t really recommend the place for vegetarians, but if you must refrain from the meat, the vegetarian biryani is as good a choice as any. Served with a side of curd {no gravy for this one}, it’s just as spicy as the non-vegetarian variant. If you choose to dine in your car, make sure you have bottles of water and Coke ready to tone down all the mirchi.
Brain Check
If you’re not grossed out by the thought of consuming internal organs, the Brain Curry here is a must order. Tender, well spiced and again, well-proportioned, it hits the spot every time. You can eat this along with your biryani or lap it up with a roomali roti.
Also worth trying here is the Cream Chicken with its generous drizzles of cream. Yum.
#LBBTip
Oberoi Biryani is ideal for takeaway plans or of course, eating in your car along with a bottle of beer. The seating is super limited and more often than not, you end up standing around the round high tables. However, if you really really want to sit down and enjoy the food, just ask the peeps. They’ll guide you to a space diagonally opposite the restaurant where they’ve arranged seating. However, don’t expect too much from the service here.
Where: 50, Shastri Market, Gurudwara Road, Karol Bagh
Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh
Contact: +91 9891067227, +91 9891674394
Price: INR 600 for two {approx.}
Timings: 11am – 11.30pm
{with inputs from Vaidant Chadha}
