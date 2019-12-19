Oberoi Biryani: Your Pit Stop For Platefuls Of Biryani

We hear only good things about the biryani. Orange and white rice loaded with masala, served with a thick gravy and onions. The portions are incredibly value-for-money. Half a plate of biryani {INR 160} is usually enough for two people, unless you haven’t eaten all day.

The Chicken is the most popular pick here, followed closely by the mutton. We wouldn’t really recommend the place for vegetarians, but if you must refrain from the meat, the vegetarian biryani is as good a choice as any. Served with a side of curd {no gravy for this one}, it’s just as spicy as the non-vegetarian variant. If you choose to dine in your car, make sure you have bottles of water and Coke ready to tone down all the mirchi.