This Store In HKV Does Pretty Saris & Blue Pottery Decor At Affordable Prices

With products developed by artisans from different parts of the country, Ode To Earth aims to link small producers to the mainstream market. As you step into their recently opened store in Hauz Khas Village, you will notice blue pottery home decor items (that include bowls, trinket boxes, decorative plates, diyas, and tealights), really pretty cushions, a great collection of saris and stoles, and handcrafted jewellery from Jaipur.

Ode To Earth has an outreach of more than 60,000 small producers who are based out of remote villages and towns in places such as, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the North East. They've even started doing the yummiest of cookies (specially chocolate ragi ones) so, if you are visiting, do not forget to get these.

Also, considering how pretty their products are and how good the quality is, we also found the brand to be pretty affordable. Blue pottery decorative plates start from INR 1,200, INR 800 for trinket boxes, INR 450 for bowls, gold-plated earrings from INR 550, and Maheshwari saris start at INR 4,700.