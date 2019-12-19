Wedding Coming Up? Shop From Odhni For Beautiful Saris & Lehengas

Odhni is a huge store selling wedding wear and Indian wear. They mainly deal with bridal wear and blingy saris but you will also find gorgeous lehengas that you can wear not only for wedding and sangeet functions but also during festivals such as Diwali and Eid.

They have saris in different materials such as chiffon, georgette, silk and crepe. You can also find banarsi silk saris with zari and jacquard embroidery work. Odhni also has half and half sari options. These saris come in two or more colours where one half is in contrast with the other half. If you don’t want to go for a cliche sari look, try the lehenga sari. It's a lazy sari hack that lets you wear a sari as a lehenga with ease.

If you are looking for something simple or non blingy, chances are that you'll either have to really dig deep or may not find anything to your liking. Their starting range is also a little high compared to Chandni Chowk, but the quality of their collection is worth the extra bucks that you spend. Their saris start at about INR 2000 and can go upto INR 12000. Their lehengas are priced between INR 6000 - 10000

