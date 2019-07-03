Of Comrades And Culture That Follows

A little walk from Shadipur Metro station and after some turns and crossings, you will knock up on the front door of May Day Bookstore. It's not very prominently placed and thus one has to look around to ensure that they are in the right place. As soon as you enter the store, a sudden wave of communism will embrace your eyes. The red flags and communist manifesto will be the first book that catches your attention. The store doubles up as a cafe and a rich place for discussions usually thronged by like-minded people with interest in theatre and philosophy. The perks about this place are that it's an initiative by students who worked to set up this bookstore and thus there are books that can be bought for as low as ₹20/- ( good bargain huh?!). A little exploring and the decor will astound you. Teapots and a replica of a cycle hung from the ceiling really add up to the aesthetics of the store. The best place to spend your day. No ones gonna ask you to leave or will ever interrupt you. Explore at your own leisure. Can't ask for more. Can we? Don't miss out on the bookmarks on the counter.