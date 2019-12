Look past Gurgaon's high-rises because the city is generously gifted with a beautiful cover of Aravallis. Nature lovers, cyclists and off-roaders make up for the small community that are regulars at this stretch.

If you're someone who is interested in taking up a new hobby or are looking for newer spaces to go off-roading in, our list of open tracks and motocross tracks will surely rev up your experience!

Safety tip - If you're a beginner, don't go alone.