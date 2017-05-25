DitchTheMeal: Offbeat Mother-Daughter Bonding Experiences To Try Together

Why not take a mini-vacation in your own city? Whether you want to pamper your Mom with breakfast in bed or a spa session, book a beautiful boutique hotel or stay at a haveli, Delhi has all the options waiting for you. Let her put her hair down and enjoy a weekend of room service, good hospitality, and a cozy ambiance. This is one trip you two will reminisce about, especially when you get to indulge in this experience together.

So move beyond convention and spend some quality time reconnecting with your mother. Whether it’s a cup of coffee and meaningful conversation or shopping together, make it memorable for years to come.