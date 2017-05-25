In our hectic day to day life, the people we end up spending the least amount of time with is our family. And that’s something we can all change; by mixing up our favourite activities and enjoying them together with our loved ones. Take your mother out for more than just a meal – and create memorable experiences you’ll both look back at fondly in the years to come.
#DitchTheMeal: Offbeat Mother-Daughter Bonding Experiences To Try Together
Potter Away
We aren’t talking about Harry Potter {unfortunately}, but you can take an exciting pottery or ceramics class in the city. Sit and mould clay together and learn the magic and techniques behind pottery. The Clay Company offers classes from Tuesday-Sunday and they’re quite flexible when it comes to classes and timings. They also run group programmes ranging from yoga, adventure sports, astronomy, camping and a flora and fauna course! Or sign up for a fun rooftop express workshop? Go ahead, potter away!
Paint It
A fun activity to try at home, watch Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere on Netflix, and paint a landscape together! A 30-minute episode which details everything – from canvas sizes, types of brushes, range of paint colours needed and instruments to use as well as details on the kind of strokes to make, this is a painting session to enjoy and bond over. Whether you love a serene lake painting or a challenging beach sunset, pick from the various 26 episodes and be soothed and transported into the world of art, together.
Theatre Love
Delhi is known for its vibrant cultural atmosphere, that fosters a deep and inclusive love for arts. The next time you think of a dinner plan – why not look out for a theatre fest in the city? Akshara Theatre, Kamani Auditorium, Oddbird Theatre, British Council and India Habitat Center among others host performances every week – and you can stay updated on events and discuss everything from comedy to drama with your mother, and learn more about each other’s distinctive tastes.
Wardrobe Upgrades
Your first wardrobe manager was your mother, and over the years, you may have neglected her and chosen friends or gone solo for shopping. Why not bring back a shopping spree and find beautiful, ethnic kurtas, formal Indian wear sets, printed kurtis and more at Sabhyata? Trust us, they’re your first best friends and they’ll never let your style game down. Whether she picks printed palazzos or embroidered dupattas with you, you’ll definitely be the centre of attention and envy. After all, you got ’em good genes from her!
#StaycationGoals
Why not take a mini-vacation in your own city? Whether you want to pamper your Mom with breakfast in bed or a spa session, book a beautiful boutique hotel or stay at a haveli, Delhi has all the options waiting for you. Let her put her hair down and enjoy a weekend of room service, good hospitality, and a cozy ambiance. This is one trip you two will reminisce about, especially when you get to indulge in this experience together.
So move beyond convention and spend some quality time reconnecting with your mother. Whether it’s a cup of coffee and meaningful conversation or shopping together, make it memorable for years to come.
