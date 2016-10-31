5 Offbeat Monuments To Check Out In Delhi

One of the better-known monuments on this list, Purana Qila was built by Sher Shah Suri after defeating Mughal emperor Humayun and wresting control of the city. The sprawling ruins of the fort are a part of the sixth city of Delhi, and some believe this to have been the site where Indraprastha—the city of the Pandavas from the Mahabharata—was located.

The only surviving buildings in the complex, apart from the walls and the gates, are the Qila-i-Kuhna Masjid, Sher Mandal and a stepwell. The stunning Qila-i-Kuhna was probably the royal mosque, with the tank in front for performing ablutions before prayers.

There is a wonderful sound and light show at the fort every evening, in Hindi and English, detailing the rich history of Delhi. Though less grand than the Red Fort sound and light show, it is no less fascinating.

Note that you need to buy a ticket to enter Purana Qila.