This Place Is A Paradise For Anyone Looking For Some Great Furnitures

Zodiac Seating Collection is a store for anyone who's looking for office furniture or garden chairs or restaurant furniture. In the building right next to the urban ladder store, this furniture shop is there on the second floor. They have a huge variety of office workstation tables, executive and director tables, chairs, reception counters, coffee tables, sofas, etc. Their chairs are moderately priced for the quality. They have a huge variety of leatherette and velvet fabrics to chose from for the upholstery. Their selling point is that they are open to customization. One has to show them the picture or chose a laminate or upholstery fabric of your choice and they will engineer it and get it manufactured for you. Pro tip: Bargaining can help you gain better deals. Bigger the no of pieces you pick, better the deal is! Caution: The store has a weekly off on Monday same as the whole of the furniture market.