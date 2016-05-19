Ogaan’s Second Store Has Dedicated Rooms For Designers

Aside from these, the store houses collections from contemporary brands like Anavila, Bodice, Eka, and Pero, formal wear brands like Malasa, Zoraya, Simar Duggal, Lajjoo C., a large selection of jewellery by Suhani Pittie, shawls by Kashmir Looms, and even a selection of Anavila’s home linen line.

PS: The Ogaan Café—Coast Café—will open in the same space in July. This will come with a terrace space as well as a small indoor area. We’re excited!