The New Smoke House Deli At Odeon Is A Winner

Anyone who loves the food that SHD has to offer and probably skips making the trip due to the distance can not really complain anymore. The space in CP serves all that you can find on any other Smoke House menus, and does it as good as the rest. While the liquor license isn’t in yet, there is much you can try here, or just pick the usual favourites like we did. Be it the steaks, the shakes or the desserts, everything served here comes with a promise of quality {and who doesn’t love that}.