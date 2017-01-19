Enjoy Old Delhi’s Food, Shopping & Heritage On This Funky Rickshaw

We aren’t happy early risers. So when we were offered to explore Chandni Chowk’s iconic landmarks and buzzing bazaars on a rather cold Sunday morning, we weren’t exactly kicked, but went ahead with it anyway.

There was a palpable fall in our grogginess as the guide began with a brief historical background of Jama Masjid, and we realised that we’d clearly been underestimating this ride; Right from the dolled up rickshaw {more like rock-shaw?} to the kabootarbaazi, every small detail captured the essence of Delhi’s most fascinating pin code and we’re still not over everything we saw.