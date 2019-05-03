Swing By This Cute Little Cafe In Majnu-Ka-Tilla

Cafes

AMA Cafe

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 6, New Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

They have an amazing bakery menu and a great ambience. It's a place where you can go alone and sit for a long time, also a great place to go with friends. Would highly recommend people to check out AMA Cafe right away!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

