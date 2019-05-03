They have an amazing bakery menu and a great ambience. It's a place where you can go alone and sit for a long time, also a great place to go with friends. Would highly recommend people to check out AMA Cafe right away!
Swing By This Cute Little Cafe In Majnu-Ka-Tilla
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: VISHWAVIDYALAYA
