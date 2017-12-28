This Kitschy Basement Is Full Of Vintage Movie Posters, Stamps & Stationery

The shop manager is super helpful {and smiley} company when you’re trying to navigate your way through these inconspicously hidden treasures.

His enthusiasm as he pulls out the collection of original {yes, orginal} film posters of Sholay, Andha Kanoon, Trishul is infectious. He’s also proud of showing off an extensive range of stamps and stamp papers recovered from all over.

This only adds to the experience if you’re someone who doesn’t mind your visit peppered with chit chat and anecdotes.