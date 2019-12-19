Walk Into Blues To Experience Old-School Charm

The menu has something for everyone, and the service is quick. The spicy and sweet Chicken Wings with BBQ Sauce is perfect to start with. Classic dishes like the Tandoori Chicken and combo meals like the Mutton Seekh Platter with dal and naan are also worth a try.

There is a lot to offer on the drinks menu too {some have super interesting names}. The Don’t Dig It is a potent mix of white rum, gin, vodka, tequila, lime mix and cola, which any LIIT lover would like. The Caribbean Tea is nothing like its name and is actually a fruity mix of vodka, gin, Triple Sec, peach schnapps, white Rum, lime mix and cranberry juice. Other favourites from the drink section are Long Ice Land Ice Bull and the Vodkatini.