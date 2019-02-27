Old Tree In Sarojini Nagar For Leather & Suede Bags At Great Prices

You’ll spot Old Tree immediately- it’s on an elevated area at the beginning of the export lane (where you get all the Simpsons boxers) and is marked by a dozen fringed bags hanging at the entrance, as if to welcome you. Currently they’re going all out on the bohemian look with a range of bags in tans, browns and maroons with tassels and fringes elegantly hanging off them. But their regular stock comprises some great leather finds. We have a soft spot for their slings, but we love their over-sized totes equally. In fact, we love that the box shape they come in. Ideal to look chic and yet it's perfect to put all your essential work stuff into.

Most of the totes and bucket bags come with mini bags inside. So whether you need to put your make up, phone, money or even a tampon, you know exactly where to look for, if you're hunting for the essentials. Large enough to accommodate your laptop, the broad straps ensure the weight in evenly distributed on your shoulder, and not cutting into the skin.

And the best part, it's all rather affordable. Especially if you buy them right here on LBB!