Hidden In Humayupur, Old Tree Stocks Graphic Bags & Pop-Coloured Backpacks

The store is located in the basement and, as you climb down the stairs, all that meets the eye are bags, bags and more bags! Be warned, there’s lots of sifting and sorting involved because the store also stocks knock-offs of high-end, branded bags. There’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow-coloured imitations though; backpacks, slings and hand bags in every shape, size and colour.

If you have trouble matching your handbags to your outfits, the easy-on-the-pocket sling bags are available in brown, black, grey, white and beige. These retail for about INR 1,200, but we think there’s a little wiggle room for negotiation. The same rules apply for their imitation leather and cloth backpacks, except that there’s even more variety.

As we were walking out, we saw it lying on a shelf – a bag shaped like a big tub of popcorn, complete with detailing that resembled comic book artwork. While it was maybe too much for most days, we’re thinking of going back for a second look. A little quirk never hurt a wardrobe, no?

