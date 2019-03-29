No. 1 Ahuja Dhaba is a good place to go on a long drive and have north Indian food. It can be easily located from the highway. Went here with my friends and found it a really good place. We ordered Paneer Butter Masala, Dalmakhni and bread. Food was scrumptious and food quality was good too. The ambience is okayish, they can accommodate large groups too and have indoor as well as outdoor seating. One of the best places in Murthal to enjoy paranthas and North Indian. You won't regret spending money here on yummy food!
Drop By This Dhaba When In Murthal For Some Scrumptious Food
Ambience could be more impressive.
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
