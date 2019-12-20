Give Olive specific instructions about how you want your eyebrows done for the best results.
Go To Olive At Geetanjali Salon For Eyebrow Threading
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
I've been going to Geetanjali for quick blow drys given its proximity to my office. I Tried their threading services for the first time, and discovered that Olive, who works here, is awesome. I have really thin eyebrows and have been trying to grow them out for a while. She got the thickness and shape right - which is a rarity!
