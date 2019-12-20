Go To Olive At Geetanjali Salon For Eyebrow Threading

Salons

Geetanjali Salon

East of Kailash, New Delhi
4.2

E-25, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, East of Kailash, New Delhi

Give Olive specific instructions about how you want your eyebrows done for the best results.

I've been going to Geetanjali for quick blow drys given its proximity to my office. I Tried their threading services for the first time, and discovered that Olive, who works here, is awesome. I have really thin eyebrows and have been trying to grow them out for a while. She got the thickness and shape right - which is a rarity!

