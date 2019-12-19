Om Boot House For Custom-Made Shoes At Great Prices

The shop has a lot of ready-to-buy formal shoes, boots, sandals and juttis, but their USP is their ability to recreate any design you show them. Simply get a magazine cut-out or WhatsApp him a picture of your favourite pair, and you’d have it ready in less than a fortnight.

Prices depend on the availability of material, colour, shoe style and size, though they’re always affordable {unlike the brands that will cost you a bomb}. Believe us, they know what they’re doing, and you’d never face quality issues.