Tucked away in the Basrurkar Market Moti Bagh 1, Om Boot House might not look like much, but can custom design amazing shoes for you.
Om Boot House For Custom-Made Shoes At Great Prices
- Nearest Metro Station: DHAULA KUAN
Shortcut
Since The 70s
Mr. Bholla and his son were just cobblers when they came to Delhi from Rajasthan in 1970, and were well-aware of the city’s footwear trends. What started mostly as a shoe-repair thing slowly turned into a custom design shop, as they started drawing customers from the nearby diplomat area. While there aren’t as many takers for custom shoes these days, people still flock to this shop from all over the city to get their custom-made Louis Vuitton and more.
Custom-Made Awesomeness
The shop has a lot of ready-to-buy formal shoes, boots, sandals and juttis, but their USP is their ability to recreate any design you show them. Simply get a magazine cut-out or WhatsApp him a picture of your favourite pair, and you’d have it ready in less than a fortnight.
Prices depend on the availability of material, colour, shoe style and size, though they’re always affordable {unlike the brands that will cost you a bomb}. Believe us, they know what they’re doing, and you’d never face quality issues.
So, We’re Thinking…
If you love those Cole Haan’s but cannot afford them on your regular salary, this place solves that for you. Get your custom-shoes made from them once, and we promise you’d come back for more.
- Nearest Metro Station: DHAULA KUAN
Comments (0)