Be Sure To Drop By This OG Outlet When In Kamla Nagar

Om Di Hatti is a small shop near Shakti Nagar red light, this shop has a long history run by father and son duo. The shop serves finger-licking chowmein samosa and chole bhature. The chowmein samosa's are samosa's stuffed with chowmein served with green chutney. They serve soft and fluffy bhature's with black channa, spicy fried aloos and lots of salad which comprises of onions, green chilli and tangy green chutney. They also serve the spicy fried aloo separately so the people like me who love those aloos can buy them separately. Their lassi and gulab jamun compliments the food well. I would suggest all the samosa lovers try their chowmein samosa. The bonus of going to om di hatti is that you can get your chole and salad refilled as many times as you want. They are more than happy to do that.