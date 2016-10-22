OMG, India’s Largest Laser Tag Arena, Opens In Gurgaon

A painless version of paintball for one, lasers and infrared sensitive targets are involved – how cool is that? The aim of the game is to take out each member of the opposing team by shooting them down with lasers. Some helpful tips to play include familiarizing yourself with the arena {which can be tough since it’s always dimly lit}, wearing dark clothes which will conceal you in the black light and finding the best places to hide.

The arena at Oh My Game is spread over 2200 sq. ft, with the capacity to accommodate 12 players at a time. The arena is hand painted by professional artists to simulate a live action feel for the players.

Age no bar, Laser tag demonstrates the evolution of the combat gaming experience – from plastic toy guns to paintball to harmless laser guns. Quick wit and sick strategy skills are mandatory!