Get Guava Chilli, Mango Chocolate And More Ice Cream Flavours At Emoi

Food Trucks

Emoi

Cyber Hub, Gurgaon
Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Emoi is serving fresh, delicious ice creams in adorable shapes, but if you like scoops then they have those too! From guava chilli to mango chocolate and super summery tender coconut: they have a lot of cool flavours.

What Could Be Better?

It's a kiosk right now, but a full-fledged ice cream parlour would be awesome.

What's My Pro Tip?

Choose a stick to relive your childhood, the shapes are so so cute, from smiley faces to swirls and bars in awesome flavours.

Anything Else?

They're at the Cyber Hub Central Court, so whether you're going in or going out, don't forget to grab Emoi.

Other Outlets

Emoi

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
Ambience Mall, NH 8, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Emoi

Sector 18, Noida

DLF Mall Of India, Sector 18, Noida

Emoi

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

