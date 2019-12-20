At Giani's Ice Cream, there's quick service, loads of flavours and sundaes too. We love the fresh fruit varieties for the summers {totally help you beat the heat}.
Beat The Heat With The Many Flavours At Giani's Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
We'd like to see more sugar-free options.
What's My Pro Tip
Avoid the hot chocolate fudge here unless you're okay with cashew nuts as a topping.
Anything Else
Their coffee walnut, Brazilian coffee, Belgian chocolate and dark chocolate flavours are the best and totally worth trying.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: ROHINI EAST
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: ROHINI EAST
Comments (0)