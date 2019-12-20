Beat The Heat With The Many Flavours At Giani's Ice Cream

Dessert Parlours

Giani's

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-131, Supermart 1, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

At Giani's Ice Cream, there's quick service, loads of flavours and sundaes too. We love the fresh fruit varieties for the summers {totally help you beat the heat}.

What Could Be Better?

We'd like to see more sugar-free options.

What's My Pro Tip

Avoid the hot chocolate fudge here unless you're okay with cashew nuts as a topping.

Anything Else

Their coffee walnut, Brazilian coffee, Belgian chocolate and dark chocolate flavours are the best and totally worth trying.

