On Track: Simulated, Life-Sized & Minuscule Models At Rail Museum

With over 100 ‘real-size’ exhibits from times long gone, National Rail Museum is the perfect day out for families. Revel in static and working model trains, signalling equipment, antique furniture, historical photographs and literature.

The Prince of Wales’ and Maharaja of Mysore’s saloons are displayed in the museum too, with their brocade seats and wooden beds.

The clean and vibrant indoors that light up the various dioramas make the information easy to read and enjoy. After the indoor gallery, we got on the 1:8 Joy Train ride, which toots its horn just like a real train. It goes through the park, taking you through the miniature model train park, waterfall, tunnels, bridges, engines, bogies and more.

The tiny working model train park has 1:22.5 sized trains chugging along merrily through the model Howrah Bridge, Wankhede Stadium, stations of Lucknow, Bombay, Chennai and more.