One Stop Destination For Yum Non-Veg Platter & North Indian Food!

Ustad was on my list for a long time and yesterday I was in no mood of cooking and ordered from Ustad. I had ordered, - Nizan non-veg platter - This was ultimate and a hardcore non-vegetarian like me loved the variety of chicken and the delicacies. There was fish as well, which was yummy and every dish in this platter was superb. Well prepared and lip-smacking. - Murgh lababdar - This was scrumptious with amazing texture and the boneless chicken was tender. - Green chilli paratha - it was chilli and fiery - Laccha paratha- yummy - Butter naan - buttery and good - Garlic naan - my favourite This has become one of my favourite place to order from and I am gonna try their other delicacies. The packaging was something that amazed me as everything was intact and loved the packaging. Minimal use of plastic.