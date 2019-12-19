A Massive Buffet Spread At This Tiny Place In Rajouri Garden

If you're looking for an amazing buffet place in Delhi, then look no further. "BAND BAJA BAARAT" is a little place right outside Rajouri Garden metro station serves amazing food. The starters are amazing. From golgappe to palak patta chat. From crispy corn to malai paneer tikka. From chicken wings to kung pao chicken. Everything is absolutely delicious. I could go there just for their golgappe, they hit just the right spot. Nothing coming to the main course. They've both veg and non-veg buffet. The food is seriously scrumptious. It's one of the best I've ever had and I could literally eat here every-freaking-day. They've got a pasta station, as well. The shahi paneer and daal makahni are sooo good, I could eat them all day. The desserts are the best part ofcourse. They've got my favourite gulab jamun, rasgulle, brownies, kesar kheer and so much more that I don't even remember half of it lol. Honest to god, you won't regret visiting this place. I hope you have an amazing time with amazing food. Toodles.