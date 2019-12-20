One Of The Best Lebanese Food Is Served Here In Gurugram

To find great Lebanese food around is a difficult task. So, we have got you this joint trying to serve amazing Lebanese cuisine. Lub Lub Lebanese in Golf Course is a tiny, cozy and budget-friendly place serving delicate food. You get delicious Shawarma with Chicken, Lamb, Falafel, and Paneer filling with Middle Eastern flavors in two sizes 6 and 9 inches. The cafe has a quick service with efficient staff that will explain and recommended a dish and make it as you like it. We also recommend Falafel which is crispy with loads of vegetables. Chicken Salad is one of the best dish and must-try. A filling meal for two will cost you around Rs 500. Even though the platter is the most lavished meal. Rice Bowl and Pita Pocket are the best quick bites to order on the way. So, check out this place if you are someone who loves trying new cuisines.