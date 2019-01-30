One Of The Best Thai Restaurants In Town! Go Check It Out

Ziu is located at Sangam courtyard, R K Puram popular for its delish Thai food. With great ambience and classy decor, the service was excellent too and the staff was courteous enough to take care of everything you want. Also, the food and mocktails I tried were definitely worth it. Starting with Som Tam crispy fried shredded papaya salad, which was toothsome. Then in the appetizers, the Chicken Rice Crackers, Kanom Krok, Spinach Chicken Dimsum, Meing Khum were so delectable and entice your taste buds instantly. Ebi Tempura Sushi Roll is highly recommended for all sushi lovers. In the main-course I had, Green Thai Curry with Jasmine Rice, the most comforting Thai meal ever. Gai Ob Phukao Fai, was live flambé, volcano chicken with red nam jim sauce, an exciting dish that will catch all the attention. Apart from this, Pla Neung Manao, Phad Pak Ruam, and Pad Kee Mao were just delicious. The homemade Coconut Ice-Cream with Jaggery, perfect dessert to end your meal with. The flavours and combinations of ingredients in the dishes were well balanced, keeping the authenticity alive. Plan your visit soon, if you're a true Thai food lover or you like to try new cuisines.