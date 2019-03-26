Crispy Grilled Chicken Steak With Fries? Drop By This Cafe Right Away

Cafes

Soho Bistro & Cafe

Sainik Farms, New Delhi
Khasra 264, Ground Floor, Westend Marg, Sainik Farm, New Delhi,

What Makes It Awesome?

The place is near to Saket metro station and Garden of five senses. The decor is beautiful and you would love to be clicked with all the wall decorations. We ordered the following- -Grilled chicken steak - it was crisp, yummy and healthy which was served with fries. - White sauce chicken pasta - it was saucy and delicious. - Cappuccino - The coffee gave a perfect ending to the meal. Would recommend people to check out Soho Bistro & Cafe!

₹500 - ₹1,000

Bae, Big Group

