Last-Minute Bridal Shopping? Head Straight To Green Park Market

There’s always a smaller wedding function {or 10} in the days before or after D-day that slips under the shopping radar. Whether it’s lunch with the extended family or a puja, if you’ve found yourself with nothing to wear and no time to shop, just head to Paprika Couture.

Brocade kurtas, dainty lehenga-cholis and ethnic palazzo pants; there’s lots to choose from and it’s not super expensive. They’re happy to customise your outfit too, if you’re keen on a certain style, sleeve-length or size.