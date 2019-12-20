Three stores, a thousand requirements and one big day; brides-to-be, we suggest you head to Green Park market for any last-minute chores, beauty buys or quick outfit options. Where should you go? Bhavna Bhalla has set up Paprika Couture, Dabur New U and A Secret Wish, all right next to each other, to make bridal shopping hassle-free and efficient.
Here’s the lowdown.
Last-Minute Bridal Shopping? Head Straight To Green Park Market
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Paprika Couture
There’s always a smaller wedding function {or 10} in the days before or after D-day that slips under the shopping radar. Whether it’s lunch with the extended family or a puja, if you’ve found yourself with nothing to wear and no time to shop, just head to Paprika Couture.
Brocade kurtas, dainty lehenga-cholis and ethnic palazzo pants; there’s lots to choose from and it’s not super expensive. They’re happy to customise your outfit too, if you’re keen on a certain style, sleeve-length or size.
A Secret Wish
The right lingerie is essential so you can avoid any unseemly lines and faux pas on your big day. The professional lingerie advisers at The Secret Wish are happy to do bra fittings and match wedding outfits to specific inner wear requirements.
They stock bridal nightwear, swimwear {if you’re honeymooning some place sunny} and activewear as well.
Dabur New U
Stock up on all the makeup you need at Dabur New U, so that it carries you through all the festivities and celebrations. They stock the big brands like L’Oreal, Maybelline, Colorbar and Chambor, as well as New U’s make up products.
Splurge on yourself with the skin care products and speak to the beauty advisors at the store if you have any specific concerns.
#LBBTip
Bhavna is happy to sit with you over a cup of coffee {much-needed, if you’re a bride-to-be} and personalise your shopping experience for maximum ease and comfort. Just call beforehand or write to them at asecretwish.gp@gmail.com.
