One Stop For Evening Munching With Delicious Fried Chicken & Much More!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Roti N Boti

Tilak Nagar, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

15/16-B, Shop 3, Mangal Bazaar, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

ROTI n BOTI offers a variety of non-vegetarian snacks. One can choose from rolls to starters. Their crumpy chicken is sumptuous. It's basically tender chicken fried and served with cream onion and chutney. Their mutton rolls are delicious too. Portions are good and the place isn't very expensive.

What Could Be Better?

This place doesn't have any sitting. Not much variety available for vegetarians.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family

Fast Food Restaurants

Roti N Boti

Tilak Nagar, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

15/16-B, Shop 3, Mangal Bazaar, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default