One Stop For Evening Munching With Delicious Fried Chicken & Much More!

ROTI n BOTI offers a variety of non-vegetarian snacks. One can choose from rolls to starters. Their crumpy chicken is sumptuous. It's basically tender chicken fried and served with cream onion and chutney. Their mutton rolls are delicious too. Portions are good and the place isn't very expensive.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: TILAK NAGAR
This place doesn't have any sitting. Not much variety available for vegetarians.
