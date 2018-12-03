This Beauty Brand Is The Only Indian Brand That's Ecocert Certified

What Makes It Awesome?

From cold pressed oils to natural organic face masks, they have it all. The products have a strong aroma and are free of any preservatives. (They expire within six months.) The best part is that they offer COD all over India, plus, they ship internationally too.

What Could Be Better?

Longer shelf life, maybe? Also, they should make the packaging more creative; it's quite regular right now.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

