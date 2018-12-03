From cold pressed oils to natural organic face masks, they have it all. The products have a strong aroma and are free of any preservatives. (They expire within six months.) The best part is that they offer COD all over India, plus, they ship internationally too.
This Beauty Brand Is The Only Indian Brand That's Ecocert Certified
- Upwards: ₹ 260
- Available Online
Longer shelf life, maybe? Also, they should make the packaging more creative; it's quite regular right now.
INR 500 - INR 1,000
