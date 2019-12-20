Stunning Sunsets & A 360 Degree Lake View: When In Udaipur, Book This BnB

If your idea of a perfect getaway is relaxing whilst having a cup of coffee, then this BnB in Udaipur will surely take your breath away.

Oolala is a lakehouse that is centrally-located and faces the beautiful Lake Swaroop and not just that but also promises to offer the best of sunset views. The place has four private bedrooms namely, green room (only bedroom in the house that offers a huge balcony), blue room (the largest bedroom in the house), white room, and chocolate room, which are the cosiest bedrooms. Each of the rooms offers lake-facing views and their rooftop terrace will provide you with a 360-view of the lake and the city (woohoo!).

As you enter the place, you will be welcomed by a lively decor that consists of paintings of village folk art and all the furniture has been handcrafted by Rajasthani artisans. The hosts also offer delicious meals that you would love to devour (available at additional charges) and their caretaker, Manish, will make sure that everything is available to you.

Also, since the place is centrally located, all the attractions are close by. Rent out a scooter and get ready to explore!

The price starts at INR 4,500/night.