Oona: Shades of India's Collection

If you often feel lost in the mass of overly-done Indian wear with all its bling and embroidery {there’s enough to bury us, we think}, you may find Shades of India’s Oona Collection, with its minimalist approach, more to your taste.

It features kurtas, skirts, palazzo pants, and dupattas in earthy tones, but what we especially like about this collection are the loose fabrics & drapes that allow us to move around freely without having to worry about keeping our stomachs sucked in {yay!} The detailing and textures on the fabrics are super easy on the eyes too, just the way we like it.

Price: INR 5,000 – 10,500



This story is in partnership with Shades of India.