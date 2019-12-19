In a sea of heavy embroidery, net overlays, and crystal embellishments, Shades of India’s Oona Collection provides a breath of fresh air by going beyond the bling and giving us free flowing fabrics in warm, earthy undertones.
Oona: Shades of India's Collection
What’s the Oona Collection?
If you often feel lost in the mass of overly-done Indian wear with all its bling and embroidery {there’s enough to bury us, we think}, you may find Shades of India’s Oona Collection, with its minimalist approach, more to your taste.
It features kurtas, skirts, palazzo pants, and dupattas in earthy tones, but what we especially like about this collection are the loose fabrics & drapes that allow us to move around freely without having to worry about keeping our stomachs sucked in {yay!} The detailing and textures on the fabrics are super easy on the eyes too, just the way we like it.
Price: INR 5,000 – 10,500
