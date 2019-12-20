A True Heaven For All Things Baked!

Open Oven: From the first time, we visited this small bakery on the main road of G. K 2 we've become a regular customer now. The beauty of this place is that the menu not only has baked desserts but also savouries. There is a large variety of both of them. They also do home delivery making it easier to order. The products are fresh and never have we ever had any problem with the quality. They also do seasonal specials like carrot pie, pineapple upside down and Easter eggs. Special customised cakes are also available. The products are available in both veg as well as non-veg variant.