Order Away And Enjoy Asian, Chinese & Rice Bowls All At One Place

Order food online and enjoy Asian, Chinese and Healthy Food here. Me Kong Bowl is an online food outlet which offers a complete meal in the form of food bowl including Rice, Noddles or Dimsum and many more. Their Sushi’s are delicious and a must-try. The flavours are unique and well-balanced that’s the reason it different for usually Chinese and Asian good that we eat. The food packing is great and we mostly delivered on time. Few must try are-Asian Bowl, Pan-Fried Noddles, Nasi Goreng, Kafir Lime Spring Roll, Mix Veg Dimsum, Valentine Roll and Pleasing Prawns.