Order A Fully-Loaded, Cheesy Pizza From This Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

Hidden away in the Supermart complex, Pizza Central is a quaint little delivery outlet which, luckily, has a few tables. It boasts of an interesting variety of pizza toppings that are pretty good. I’ve tried the Garden Greens, Tangy Barbeque and Pepperoni Treat, served with a choice of dips.

The crusts are not thin, but they are light and have a crunch that is satisfying as heck. I highly recommend trying their Garlic Bread Sticks with cheese. Served fresh and with a gooey layer of melted cheese on top, this makes for the perfect comfort food with or without that pizza.