Order A Fully-Loaded, Cheesy Pizza From This Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

While on the hunt for a slice of good pizza, I came across this hole-in-the-wall place in Gurgaon called Pizza Central.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Hidden away in the Supermart complex, Pizza Central is a quaint little delivery outlet which, luckily, has a few tables. It boasts of an interesting variety of pizza toppings that are pretty good. I’ve tried the Garden Greens, Tangy Barbeque and Pepperoni Treat, served with a choice of dips.
The crusts are not thin, but they are light and have a crunch that is satisfying as heck. I highly recommend trying their Garlic Bread Sticks with cheese. Served fresh and with a gooey layer of melted cheese on top, this makes for the perfect comfort food with or without that pizza.
However it’s not the pre-selected toppings that make this place awesome. They have a TYO Pizza which basically means that for one standard price, you can put seven, that’s right seven, different vegetarian and non-vegetarian toppings on your pizza. These include Cajun chicken, piri piri chicken, mince mutton and herb roasted chicken, among others. Vegetarians don’t fear, they’ve got lots of options for you too.
Everyone deserves pizza!
Order in. There really isn’t much place to sit. Seriously.
