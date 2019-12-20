Treat Yourself To Lucknowi & Mughlai Delicacies From Mirza!

Recently, got to know about Mirza Restaurant in the DDA market of GK -1. They have a dine-in and delivery option. They are known for Lucknowi and Mughlai delicacies and so thought to give it a try. So I had a look at their menu and it was like I wanted to order all. I had ordered - Irani tandoori chicken - this was cooked so yummy. The smoky flavour was the best part. - Murgh Nawabi handi - This was yummy. It is highly recommended from my end. My mom loved it a lot. - Murgh zam zam biryani - This biryani had chicken as usually in a chicken biryani we don't find more than 1 or 2 pieces. Loved the flavours. They send gravy with the biryani as well. - Ulte tawa ka paratha - it was my first time and it was good. - Bakarkhani - Taftaan These two bread I had ordered to taste and it was different, soft and amazing with the Murgh Nawabi Handi. Even you have it with chicken but you will be getting that taste of the bread. Though bread are on an expensive end, you must try it. I enjoyed the food which was the best part though it was expensive.