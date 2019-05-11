Organic Coffee, Meditation Music And 2 Trees On Your Name

2 Tree coffee has sorted us out with an earthly ambiance that smells like rain, with meditation music of chants being played dimly in the background, a soothing sound of flowing water from the two fountains on the entry door, their wooden seats painted in mint shades, throw pillows for your lap and elbows, a wishing bowl on each table and to top it all up, Organic Arabica Pressed beans coffee. The menu for coffee is amazing, with proportions of the ingredients of each coffee type clearly stated to make it easy for you to choose. Their snacks are great too (Garlic/peri peri fries & asparagus rolls recommended). We agree that there is no place left in the capital where you can sit down and sip your coffee in peace to introspect or read a book. Some weekends demand a "no crowd or EDM hideout" As the name speaks, they plant 2 trees for each cup of coffee sold. They also have pots all around with plants and handwritten messages from the customers. As Mr. Aarav, the owner, tells us about it, he also seems very proud of some of his regular visitors who he personally knows now. Ain't this amazing? Whoever said, Coffee Connects people, was right. But this time, it's also making the earth greener.