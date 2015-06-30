For Furniture this Season, Go Organic

Known mostly for their ethnic wear, Fabindia has quite a fab section of furniture too. All wood {there’s teak, mango wood, sheesham and daigwood}, their furniture is categorised according to different rooms: dining, bedroom, study and living. Their furniture is all hand-crafted and will last you for a long time.

Where: Click here for a complete list of stores or shop online here.

Price: Starting at INR 3300

