For Furniture this Season, Go Organic

Come summer and we find ourselves fleeing from our leather and suede couches {too much sweat!} in search of something new and more comfortable. We’re talking bamboo, cane, rattan – eco-friendly materials that let us breathe and also make for great outdoor furniture. Al fresco dining, anyone? Here’s a round-up of some of the places in the city you can raid for your own bit of organic furniture

World Bazaar

Started by Randip Dhingra and wife Simran Dhingra, World Bazaar is one of the best places in the city when you’re looking for international brands. Curated from all over the world {France, Italy, Spain}, they have a range of outdoor furniture and indoor wicker furniture for all your rooms. We especially love their day beds and swings.

Where: No. 843/1, MG Road, Ghitorini

Nearest Metro Station: Ghitorni

Contact: +91 9958684181, +91-9811945621

Price: Starting at INR 10,000

For more details, visit their website here and their Facebook page here.

Fabindia

Known mostly for their ethnic wear, Fabindia has quite a fab section of furniture too. All wood {there’s teak, mango wood, sheesham and daigwood}, their furniture is categorised according to different rooms: dining, bedroom, study and living. Their furniture is all hand-crafted and will last you for a long time.

Where: Click here for a complete list of stores or shop online here.

Price: Starting at INR 3300

For regular updates, follow their Facebook page here.

Nivasa

With three lines of ready-to-buy furniture as well as bespoke services, Nivasa is your place if you’re into minimalism. With quaint English benches in rattan, to a range of wicker, the peeps at the store will for sure get you what you’re looking for.

Where: 27 Meharchand Market

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh

Contact: 011-4905 0421

Price: Starting at INR 5000

For more details, visit their website here or follow them on Facebook here.

Wicker World

Wicker World is all about hand-crafted furniture made using available natural materials. Their signature style comprises a blend of wood, stone, wicker and metal. Their style is modern contemporary, and all their creations are one time pieces only, so you end up with something exclusive.

Where: 400 M.G Road, Opp. Metro Pillar No: P-116, Ghitorni

Nearest Metro Station: Ghitorni

Contact: +91-9910199399, +91-9810011177

Price: On request

For more details, visit their website here or follow them on Facebook here.

Idus

This gigantic store in Kirti Nagar houses a range of International brands. Amidst these, Philippines brand Kenneth Cobbonpue appealed to us for its general summery feel. From sofas and individual chairs, all suitable for the outdoors, to even rattan beds and bar cabinets, they’re high on eco-friendly quality materials.

Where: 10/57, Kirti Nagar Industrial Area

Nearest Metro Station: Kirti Nagar

Contact: +91-98715 00042

Price: Starting at INR 25,000

For more details, visit their website here and follow them on Facebook here.

If you have a few hours to spare and are up for a little adventure, checking out all the little furniture stores on MG Road {near Sultanpur Metro Station} might be a good idea. You could end up getting some great designs, with customisation et al, at bargain prices.

